Nelda "Cheree" Stevens
Nelda "Cheree" Stevens passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her residence after a long battle with heart disease. She is survived by the love of her life Paul Irby of their home.
She was born on December 11, 1950, to the late Curnel and Geneva Adkins in Campbell County, Virginia. She was a member of Tree of Life Ministries and was employed at Centra Health for years before her health declined.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Julian and Raymond Wade; and a nephew, Tommy Wade.
She is survived by siblings, Gerald (Ginger) Adkins, Irma (Ken) Pugh, and Carolyn Nelson; a special aunt, Irene Goff, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Altavista Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 24, 2020.