Nellie Sibert Knight
Nellie Sibert Knight, 85, lifelong resident of Forest, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 5, 2021. She was the devoted wife of Donald Perry Knight for 65 years, having captured his heart when she was 18.
Born on April 12, 1936, she was the daughter of John J. Sibert and Edith Kreider Sibert. Nellie Mae loved her family and was especially proud of her great-grandchildren. She was a superb cook, seamstress, gardener and one of the most selfless people you would ever meet. She was a kind and generous soul who quietly made the world a better place.
Nellie, a lifelong Methodist, began playing the piano and organ at Forest Methodist Church as a teenager. She continued to perform this service for the remainder of her life. She was an active member of her beloved Lebanon Methodist Church, a founding member of the Jefferson Woman's Club and the New London Academy Alumni Society where she graduated with honors in 1955.
In addition to her husband, Nellie is survived by her daughter, Angela K. Lusardi (Vincent); sons, Landon Knight (Larri), Norman Knight, and Randall Knight (Gloria); grandchildren, Brandy Webb (Rogers), Megan Bowling (Casey),Taylor James (Caden), Dylan Knight, and Robyn Downin and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Barbara Price and Linda Knight; and brothers-in-law, Kent Knight (Billie Jean) and Clinton Knight (Marsha).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lebanon Methodist Church, 4565 New London Rd., Forest, VA 24551 or the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ron Davidson officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. Oto send on-line condolences please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 8, 2021.