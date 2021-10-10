Nelson Wayne Wilson
Nelson Wayne Wilson, 77, of Forest passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Wayne was born on August 28, 1944, in Bedford County, to the late Jesse Wilson and the late Princess Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Peters Wilson; his three children, Troy Wilson (Jill), Melissa Breeden (Randall), and Nicole McCabe (Chris); and his five grandchildren, Reagan Wilson, Jon-Ryan Breeden (Melanie), Lauren-Ashlee Breeden, Gabrielle McCabe, and Grayson McCabe. Wayne is also survived by his siblings, Sandra Tolley (Ray), Riley Wilson (Delores), Galen Ashwell (Raymond) and Dan Wilson (Winkie).
A private graveside service will be conducted at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.