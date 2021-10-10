Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nelson Wayne Wilson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Nelson Wayne Wilson

Nelson Wayne Wilson, 77, of Forest passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Wayne was born on August 28, 1944, in Bedford County, to the late Jesse Wilson and the late Princess Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Peters Wilson; his three children, Troy Wilson (Jill), Melissa Breeden (Randall), and Nicole McCabe (Chris); and his five grandchildren, Reagan Wilson, Jon-Ryan Breeden (Melanie), Lauren-Ashlee Breeden, Gabrielle McCabe, and Grayson McCabe. Wayne is also survived by his siblings, Sandra Tolley (Ray), Riley Wilson (Delores), Galen Ashwell (Raymond) and Dan Wilson (Winkie).

A private graveside service will be conducted at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.