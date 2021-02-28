Nettie Gollehon Kidd



Nettie Gollehon Kidd, 79, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Nettie was the daughter of the late Walter Lee Gollehon and Frances Victoria Hamm Gollehon of Chilhowie, Va.



Nettie will lovingly be missed by four children, her daughter, Tammy Kincaid and husband, Reece; her son, Albert Kidd II "Al" and wife, Susan; her daughter, Kelly Kidd and Dr. Martin Chambers; her son, Christopher Kidd and his wife, Frances; her grandchildren, Courtney Hopkins and husband, Kevin, Meagan Jones, Faith, Rob and Ian Kincaid, Caleb and Lauren Kidd, Aidan, Skylar and Colin Kidd, Colleen and Molly Chambers; and great-granddaughter, Gracie. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Oakie Gaetzke, Frances Shorey and husband, Fred, Ruby Price and husband, Gene, Watson Gollehon, Gene Gollehon and wife, Josephine; sister-in-law, Eleanor Kidd, many wonderful nieces and nephews and extended family. She will also be lovingly remembered by her close companion, Stephen Mayfield. She will also be missed by longtime friends, Rick Jones and Vanette Arnold and many other dear friends.



Nettie was preceded in death by her late husband, Albert G. Kidd; her sisters, Juanita Crouse and Mary Virginia Gollehon; her brother, Joseph Gollehon; brothers-in-law, Donald Kidd Jr. and Davis Kidd; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Johnson, Phyllis Puckett, Vernell Thornton, and Yvonne Layne.



Nettie's professional life began in education and she then enjoyed an extensive career in the field of Electrical Protective Equipment for Workers. She was a member of the International Standards writing organization, ASTM. She was a voting member and assisted in drafting, editing, and voting on Standards that are used worldwide. Her knowledge and experience she gained from working in Electrical Test Labs made her a Subject Matter Expert. She also assisted in designing custom testing procedures for clients.



Nettie loved her family dearly and they cherished her. She always said, "Family really is the most important thing." She adored her children and grandchildren and she was very involved in their lives, cheering them all on in their work and activities. She had the wonderful ability to make others feel like family too. She had a bright and joyful spirit and was very creative. She loved music and sang beautifully. Nettie was a fantastic cook and created a legacy of wonderful family traditions. She always cared for the well-being of animals and loved her birds Cappy and Pepper. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed exploring the beauty of nature and capturing it through the lens of her camera.



A private family memorial service was held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Lynchburg. The Rev. Todd M. Vie officiated. A celebration of Nettie's life is planned for a future date this summer.



Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.