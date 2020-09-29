Nora Lou Gibson Murphy
Nora Lou Gibson Murphy, was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on December 7, 1944, and from that day forward began her lifelong journey of creating friendships and helping others until her heavenly journey began on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Floyd and Gladys Hogan Gibson, beloved brother, Wayne Floyd Gibson and cherished granddaughter, Sydney Allison Carwile.
Nora is survived by her two children, Steven Murphy (Sherry), Laura Murphy; beloved grandson, Spencer Hogan Carwile, her sister and lifeline, Susan L. Ward (Vernon); nephew, Jerry W. Thompson; nieces, Jennifer Duncan and Jacquie Gibson; sister in law, Jean Gibson; cousins, Pat Goff, E.T. Garrett and Dickie Garrett. She will also be sorely missed by her sweet dog, Henry.
Nora graduated from E.C. Glass High School with the class of 1963 where she was voted most friendly. From there she went on to graduate from Lynchburg College equipped with a degree in education. She spent several years teaching elementary school children. After the births of her own two children, she spent many years in marketing where her talent and creativity were displayed in magazines, newspapers, menus and billboards throughout the city. She also worked for American Electric Power Company, where she gained many cherished friendships. For the last 20 years Nora has worked in real estate, where her love of helping others came to the aid of so many of her clients and she developed even more special friendships. Nora was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church.
Nora found so much joy in her family and friends. Her love of shopping lead to endless furniture rearranging and placement of her favorite things throughout her beautiful home. Nora loved to entertain. If you were to stop by for a visit, within minutes there would be a beautiful array of hors d'oeuvres and a glass of wine in front of you. Nora loved the beach and her group of special beach friends.
You are invited to a celebration of Nora's life at a memorial service on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. This celebration will be held outside in the rear parking lot next to Sydney's gazebo. You are invited to remain in your car or bring your own chair. Masks are suggested.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution in Nora's honor please consider the Lynchburg Humane Society, the Leukemia Foundation or the American Heart Association
.
The list of special friends is infinite, but you know who you are, and you know how much Nora cared for each of you. Life is too short to worry about the small stuff, so just be happy.
