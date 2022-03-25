Norma FergusonGod, in His infinite wisdom, called Norma McCoy Ferguson to her eternal rest on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina.Norma was born on January 24, 1937, in Amherst County, Virginia to the late Cornelious Banks McCoy and Gertrude Beverly McCoy. After graduating high school, she married the love of her life, the late Conley Ellis Ferguson, and began a marriage that lasted 57 years.After completing courses at Virginia Theological Seminary and College in Lynchburg, Va., Norma decided to change course in 1960 and applied for a job at the newly opened General Electric facility which later became Ericsson. Her intelligence and attention to detail allowed her to excel at building the complex mobile radio circuit boards produced there. She advanced to a supervisory position and worked there until she retired in 1995.A devout Christian, Norma was a faithful and active member of White Rock Baptist Church which she served her entire life. She was a member of the Usher Board, the Women's Auxiliary, and assisted with many other special church programs. Her organizational skills, dedication to protocol and doing things the right way made her effective in her church roles.Those who knew Norma understood that she unconditionally and unselfishly loved her children and supported them all her life. When her grandchildren came along, her love grew exponentially. She proudly doted on them and spoiled them every chance she got. She was so proud of them and cherished the fact that she got to see them all grown up and successful.Always a pleasant and gracious person, Norma will be remembered as a kind, generous and compassionate soul who was devoted to family and friends. A stylish woman of discerning taste, she loved reading, decorating, fine dining, and traveling, but her favorite activity was shopping. When she splurged on herself, she could be found having fun on a Caribbean cruise, enjoying a play, or relaxing in a spa.Those who survive to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are a daughter, Sheryl F. Lowe (Walter), of Bluffton, S.C.; a son, Michael E. Ferguson (Monica), of Manassas Park, Va.; four grandchildren, Ashley Lowe of Washington, D.C.; Walter Lowe III of Chicago, Ill.; Joanna F. Gamble, DMD (Alfred) of Naples, Fla. and Josiah Ferguson of Herndon, Va.; two nieces, Catina Ho (John) of Fairfax, Va.; Aleta Franklin of Lynchburg, Va.; one nephew, Francell Ferguson of Lynchburg, Va.; three grandnieces, Jordan and Jade Ferguson and DáJha Franklin; one grandnephew, Marc Bates.She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.A homegoing celebration will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at White Rock Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Presbytarian Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.