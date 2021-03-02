She was truly the best. Growing up with my Fishpaw was something special, she always made you feel important and loved. Fishpaw was a: powerful, loving, caring, faithful and courageous women and she spread love through her presence alone. I can remember as a kid going to the Fosters Corner store, getting a bag of Ruffles and French Onion dip, and watching Judge Judy in the kitchen of my Grandparents after school. She was the best great-grandmother one could ask for, and she passed that greatness to her daughter (my grandmother) Linda. Even though she may not be with us in person any longer, she will remain in our hearts, guiding us through life's ups and downs with the lessons she has taught us. I love you Fishpaw and I know you are at peace now. To Mommom. I know how much she meant to you and there is no replacing your parents. I hurt for you and wish I could lift this pain from your heart. I love you so so much and I'm sending nothing but positive energy to you during this challenging time.

Braxton Carey March 2, 2021