Norma Jean Fishpaw passed away at her home in Evington, Va., on February 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by Roy C. Fishpaw and Harry Dalton.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Sonny) Fishpaw, and Linda Carey and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Shannon Stokes, Erin Carey, Whitted Joseph, and Samantha Fishpaw; great-grandchildren, Braxton Carey and Hunter Stokes; and her beloved dog, Cody.
A celebration of Norma's life will be at a later date.
Contribution in memory of Norma may be sent to Hospice.
Miss my grind Norma every day,sweet and loving wonderful woman.
Susan Phillips
Friend
February 24, 2022
Linda, Sonny and family.
Thinking of you and sending my condolences for the loss of your Mom. May she rest in peace with all of her siblings now. Love, Lisa
Lisa Harrington
March 3, 2021
Norma was a special lady. I´ve thought of her many times through the years and remember all the special times we shared as friends and employees at Ross Labs. Condolences and God´s blessings to the family.
Audrey Frigiano
March 3, 2021
She was truly the best. Growing up with my Fishpaw was something special, she always made you feel important and loved.
Fishpaw was a: powerful, loving, caring, faithful and courageous women and she spread love through her presence alone.
I can remember as a kid going to the Fosters Corner store, getting a bag of Ruffles and French Onion dip, and watching Judge Judy in the kitchen of my Grandparents after school.
She was the best great-grandmother one could ask for, and she passed that greatness to her daughter (my grandmother) Linda.
Even though she may not be with us in person any longer, she will remain in our hearts, guiding us through life's ups and downs with the lessons she has taught us.
I love you Fishpaw and I know you are at peace now.
To Mommom.
I know how much she meant to you and there is no replacing your parents. I hurt for you and wish I could lift this pain from your heart. I love you so so much and I'm sending nothing but positive energy to you during this challenging time.
Braxton Carey
March 2, 2021
Linda, so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. Our love and sympathy to you and Dan and family.
Pat and Reggie Pugh
March 2, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your mom Linda may God bless you and the family and give you peace at this time.
Phyllis parker
March 2, 2021
I will always remember how funny you were, a beautiful lady and friend Aunt Norma Jean..I love you!! Bebe
Beverly Wood
March 2, 2021
I am so so sorry to hear of Norma´s passing,I loved her and our times we spent together at Ross.My prayers are for you all at this time.