Norma Parker Lawhorn
Norma Parker Lawhorn, age 77, of Rustburg, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss
Jane Tomlinson
March 27, 2021
We wanted to tell Mike, our friend, how very sorry we were to learn of his mother's passing. We think very highly of him and want him to know he is in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Holly and Dan Frazier
Friend
March 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Norma´s passing. I had the pleasure of knowing and working with her in past years. We always enjoyed a few laughs. I will always remember her as kind and always willing to go the extra mile whenever she saw the need. RIP my friend.
Darlene Routon
March 15, 2021
Prayers for you and your family...So sorry for your lost...
Louise Brennan
March 15, 2021
