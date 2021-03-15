Norma Parker Lawhorn
Norma Parker Lawhorn, age 77, of Rustburg, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 15, 2021.