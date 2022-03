Norman Blair TuckerNorman B. Tucker, 60, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home.A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Amherst.To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com . Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.