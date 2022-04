Nugene Elliott Harvey Sr.



Mr. Nugene Elliott Harvey Sr., 80, husband of Mrs. Margaret C. Harvey of Spout Spring, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home. Viewing will be held one hour ONLY prior to the funeral service.



Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home is professionally serving the family.



Published by The News & Advance from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.