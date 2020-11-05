Menu
Olivia Turner Hughes
1924 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1924
DIED
November 3, 2020
Olivia Turner Hughes departed this life on November 3, 2020, at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge. She was born on February 5, 1924, to the late John and Laura Turner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hughes.

Olivia is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Cross Road Baptist Church, with the Rev. William J. Coleman officiating. Interment will be held in the Cross Road Memorial Garden. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be sent to Rebecca P. Payne, 176 Kelly Road, P.O. Box 365, Rustburg, VA 24588. Condolences can be emailed to [email protected] Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.

Community Funeal Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cross Road Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
