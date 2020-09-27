Ora Florence Irby Blanks
Ora Florence Irby Blanks went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020, after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Alzheimer's Association
, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Central & Western Virginia Chapter, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or Hurt Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1212 Grit Road, Hurt, VA 24563. Ora would like her lasting memorial to be prayer for the Lost.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.