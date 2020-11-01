Oscar Eugene "Gene" Moon
Oscar Eugene "Gene" Moon Jr., of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on October 27, 2020. Born on October 3, 1933, Gene was the only child of the late Oscar Eugene Moon Sr. and the late Doris Glass Moon.
Gene is survived by an aunt, Pearl Cumbie of Saxe, Virginia; a special friend, Evie J. Glass, and numerous cousins.
Gene graduated from E.C. Glass High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After military service, he lived in New York City for many years, working in the music industry, music and especially opera, were his passions in life. After retirement, he returned to Lynchburg for the remainder of his life.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Spring Hill Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.