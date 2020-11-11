Oscar Henry Davis
March 20, 1931 - November 6, 2020
Mr. Oscar Henry Davis, age 89, of Concord, Va., entered into eternity with his Heavenly Father on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va.
He was born in Red House, Virginia on March 20, 1931, to the late Mr. Sam and Mrs. Minnie Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Davis; two daughters, Delois Jennings and Sharon Clark; six brothers; three sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of sixty-six years, Virginia Smith Davis; a son, Roy Davis, Concord, Va.; two daughters, Min. Saundra Smith (Wallace) of Madison Heights, Va. and Betty Payne (John) of Rustburg, Va.; eighteen grandchildren, fifty-nine great-grandchildren, fourteen great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Davis of Brookneal, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Patrick Smith (Nita), Karoy Smith (Deborah); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1 p.m.at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Red House. Public viewing will begin on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.