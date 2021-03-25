Otis Calvin Smith
Otis Calvin Smith, 81, of Cawthorne Street, Appomattox, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Janice Ripley Smith.
Born in Danville, Va., April 17, 1939, he was a son of the late Reva Turns and Rev. Otis Carlton Smith. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Director, and trustee. Calvin worked for Edison Brothers, Coleman Shoes, and retired in 2018 from Appomattox County Public School system as a special needs bus driver.
He is survived by four children, Robert L. "Bob" Smith and wife, Teresa of Dataw Island, S.C., Victoria Smith Norman and husband, Kemp of Cumberland, D. Craig Smith and wife, Susan of Pamplin and R. Thomas "Tommy" Smith and wife, Kim of Lake Oconee, Ga.; one brother, Robert W. Smith and wife, Rose of Albany, N.Y.; he was "Papa" to six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, W. Carlton and Janet Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Art Cavanaugh and the Rev. Ron Moore officiating. Face mask are required.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider the American Cancer Society
, C/O Sharon Mobley PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2021.