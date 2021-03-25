Menu
Otis Calvin Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Otis Calvin Smith

Otis Calvin Smith, 81, of Cawthorne Street, Appomattox, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Janice Ripley Smith.

Born in Danville, Va., April 17, 1939, he was a son of the late Reva Turns and Rev. Otis Carlton Smith. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Director, and trustee. Calvin worked for Edison Brothers, Coleman Shoes, and retired in 2018 from Appomattox County Public School system as a special needs bus driver.

He is survived by four children, Robert L. "Bob" Smith and wife, Teresa of Dataw Island, S.C., Victoria Smith Norman and husband, Kemp of Cumberland, D. Craig Smith and wife, Susan of Pamplin and R. Thomas "Tommy" Smith and wife, Kim of Lake Oconee, Ga.; one brother, Robert W. Smith and wife, Rose of Albany, N.Y.; he was "Papa" to six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, W. Carlton and Janet Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Art Cavanaugh and the Rev. Ron Moore officiating. Face mask are required.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider the American Cancer Society, C/O Sharon Mobley PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
VA
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
Calvin will be missed. He was a big part of my life and someone i will always cherish. He was always happy and willing to lend a hand. I am glad that i was able to grow up with him in my life. Hugs for the family as he will be missed. Love you..
Valarie Crain
Friend
April 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wayne and Rachel Lee
Friend
March 29, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers go out to all of Calvin’s family. With heartfelt condolences.
Mary Bartelt
Neighbor
March 27, 2021
Janice and Family, I know Calvin will leave a great void in your family. I remember all the camping trips we took as a group with the youth at New Hope. What fun! May God hold you close at this time and in the days to come. Just hang in there, and we will all be reunited soon. Love to all.
MARY ELLEN FOSTER
Friend
March 26, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mr. Smith will be missed. Treasure his memories and keep them close to your heart. God bless each of you. With love and sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
March 26, 2021
Janice, Vickie, and all the family, Calvin will be missed by everyone in our Church family and beyond.
You all are in our thoughts and prayers. May wonderful family memories surround you and each of you find peace in knowing he is in loving arms.
With sympathy,
Lynn and Jamie Wilmoth
Lynn Wilmoth
Friend
March 26, 2021
Janice I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved husband.
REBECCA BRYANT
March 25, 2021
Janice and family,
So sorry to hear of the passing of Calvin. I will always remember him at New Hope and how friendly he always was. May our Lord give you peace and comfort during the difficult days ahead. Heaven definitely received an angel and we lost a good person on Earth.
Sherry Ferguson-Peak
Friend
March 25, 2021
Janice, Vickie & family, I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts, prayers and love are with you.
Carolyn Richardson
March 25, 2021
What a great loss to the earthly Kingdom of God. Calvin was an outstanding example of how one should live the Christian life. He loved, he prayed, he witnessed, he served. Our prayers go out to Janice and the family. Art and Betsy Cavanaugh
Art Cavanaugh
March 25, 2021
Janice & family, I'm so sorry to hear of Calvin's passing. He was such a sweet and loving person. My heart so breaks for you Janice as you and Calvin were two peas in a pod! May the sweet memories you shared keep you going in the days ahead. Prayers to all the family.
Cristy Gilliam
Friend
March 25, 2021
Janice & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Calvin. I'm sure he will be greatly missed by many. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
March 24, 2021
Janice, we are saddened to hear about Calvin’s death. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Doug and Sheila Webb
Friend
March 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sincerely, Mary & George Wooten
Mary Wooten
Friend
March 24, 2021
Sympathy to all the Smith Family -- Calvin will be sorely missed in his church and in our community. Calvin was a caring and loving family man and lead by example in his Christian Faith. God bless all his family, friends and neighbors. Love in Christ, Ann and Ralph Reynolds
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results