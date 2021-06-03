Menu
Ottie Jackson Moore Sr.
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
124 Flynn Street
Gladys, VA
Ottie Jackson Moore Sr.

December 26, 1928 - May 31, 2021

Ottie Jackson Moore Sr., 92, formerly of Bowling Green, died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville. He was the husband of Elizabeth Ewing Moore for sisty-six years.

He was born on December 26, 1928, in Gladys, a son of the late Herbert Thomas Moore and Mary Morris Moore. He was a member of Bowling Green United Methodist, the Lion's Club and the Mason's. Ottie was a retired United States Army Colonel and a retired Caroline County Sheriff.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Ottie Jackson "Jack" Moore Jr. of Toano; one daughter, Mary Moore Madison of Bowling Green; and one brother, Herbert Thomas Moore Jr. and his wife, Dana, of Forest.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Moore Flynn and Lutie Moore Foster and a baby brother that died in infancy.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Wesleybury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gladys by the Rev. Lynn Barbour with military honors by the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard, Caroline County Color Guard and masonic rites by Campbell Lodge 316 A.F. & A.M.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys.

A memorial service will be held in Caroline County at a later date.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bowling Green United Methodist Church, 112 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA 22427.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service

124 Flynn Street, Gladys, Virginia 24554

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA
Jun
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wesleybury United Methodist Church Cemetery
Gladys, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
I just learned that OJ passed on. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family. I worked under The Sheriff as a deputy from 1979-1983. I am forever grateful to OJ for giving me my first job in civilian law enforcement. We met when he was training at AP Hill. I was an MP working the main gate. He told would hire me when I completed my enlistment and he held true to his promise. Rest easy Sheriff.
Thomas Harris
July 13, 2021
Or tie was a very good friend and helped me greatly when I first started in law enforcement in Caroline. Rest In Peace, Sheriff, you will be greatly missed.
James N. Pitts
Work
June 11, 2021
Sheriff Moore was sheriff when I was born and as I grew up in Caroline he was a great man. His wife was the secretary at my primary school. While working with EMS in the county I transported a fatality to a funeral home without getting permission from the Medical Examiner (due to a communication issue between the county and VSP) I came to the Sheriff´s office to work out the issue and Sheriff Moore was outside and I told him I was coming to his jail for this. His words of wisdom were "Don´t worry about it boy" and his word was his bond. Condolences to the family and you will be missed.
Michael Allen
June 4, 2021
Tommy, I am sorry for the loss of your brother. I remember him well from my Wesleybury days when I was a little girl! Praying for the family!
Marie Mitchell Tweedy
Friend
June 4, 2021
So sorry
Leslie J Parrish,former Chief Deputy,Goochland
June 4, 2021
Mary, So sorry to hear of your dad´s passing. He was a good friend to my dad, G I Johnson of Orange.
Teresa Johnson Shifflett
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Keeping all in our thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.
Sarah Lewis Doggett
June 3, 2021
My father, Beale Whittaker, was Ottie Moore's campaign manager when he ran for Caroline County Sheriff. My father always spoke highly of Mr. Moore. Condolences to his wife and family.
Florence Whittaker Ellis
Other
June 3, 2021
