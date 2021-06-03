Ottie Jackson Moore Sr.
December 26, 1928 - May 31, 2021
Ottie Jackson Moore Sr., 92, formerly of Bowling Green, died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville. He was the husband of Elizabeth Ewing Moore for sisty-six years.
He was born on December 26, 1928, in Gladys, a son of the late Herbert Thomas Moore and Mary Morris Moore. He was a member of Bowling Green United Methodist, the Lion's Club and the Mason's. Ottie was a retired United States Army Colonel and a retired Caroline County Sheriff.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Ottie Jackson "Jack" Moore Jr. of Toano; one daughter, Mary Moore Madison of Bowling Green; and one brother, Herbert Thomas Moore Jr. and his wife, Dana, of Forest.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Moore Flynn and Lutie Moore Foster and a baby brother that died in infancy.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Wesleybury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gladys by the Rev. Lynn Barbour with military honors by the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard, Caroline County Color Guard and masonic rites by Campbell Lodge 316 A.F. & A.M.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys.
A memorial service will be held in Caroline County at a later date.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bowling Green United Methodist Church, 112 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA 22427.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 3, 2021.