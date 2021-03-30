Pamela Judy
Pamela Kisshauer Judy, 71, of Rock Springs Road, Appomattox, died on Sunday March 28, 2021. She was the wife of Thomas Judy. Born in Lodi, N.J., on August 10, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Margaret McDonald and William Kisshauer.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Brigid Busa and Meghan Beard and husband, Eric; one sister, Heidi Sloan and husband, Rodney; and three grandchildren, Alexandra, Zachary and Christopher. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua William Judy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, c/o Sharon Mobley, P.O. Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2021.