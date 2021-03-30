Menu
Pamela Judy
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Pamela Judy

Pamela Kisshauer Judy, 71, of Rock Springs Road, Appomattox, died on Sunday March 28, 2021. She was the wife of Thomas Judy. Born in Lodi, N.J., on August 10, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Margaret McDonald and William Kisshauer.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Brigid Busa and Meghan Beard and husband, Eric; one sister, Heidi Sloan and husband, Rodney; and three grandchildren, Alexandra, Zachary and Christopher. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua William Judy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, P.O. Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Tom during this difficult time. We had so many fun times and memories together watching our boys play baseball. Pam will be missed by many. Please accept our condolences.
J.D., Pam, & Jay Rothgeb
March 31, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you. With sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
March 31, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rose Anthony
Acquaintance
March 29, 2021
