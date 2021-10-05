I am so sorry to read of this terrific loss. I know the entire family is in so much pain. I will never forget the fun times we had together working at the Times Virginian. Pam was one of a kind. She knew everyone and everyone knew Pam. She cherished her family, and wow, could she make the best cheese cake...and many other dishes. Pam had so much love for her children. Pam was one of a kind.. I am so sorry and saddened for her family and friends.

I always think of Pam when tomatoes begin to turn...she would always hope to have the first ripe tomato

cindy altman Friend October 5, 2021