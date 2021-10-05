Menu
Pamela Cox Mays
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Pamela Cox Mays

Pamela Cox Mays, 66, of Appomattox, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Irie C. Mays for 45 years.

Born on July 18, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Joe Cox and Barbara Wingfield Massie. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, who helped to raise her, Leighton "Sonny" Walton Wingfield and Hilda Roger Wingfield.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Joshua Walton Mays and Christy and Zachery Clinton Mays; four grandsons, Hayden, Cedar, Parker, and Noah; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jay Kelly, Monte and Linda Mays, and Lois Mays; aunts and uncles, Linda and Richard Presley and Deborah and H. L. Meeks; and many friends.

A private service will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at her home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Josh, Zach, and Mr. Mays,

I am so sorry for your loss. I have some sweet memories of Mrs. Mays and how kind she was. I am praying for you all, peace and comfort.
Erin Finch
Friend
October 8, 2021
So sorry to hear that Pam has passed away, we grew up in Amherst and both ended up in Appomattox, we joked about that all the time. She always carried a smile and had a way to make you smile, always getting a hug in Walmart when we saw it other. RIP old friend,
Terry Trent
Friend
October 7, 2021
This hurts my heart. My Mama (Phyllis Smith) was good friends with Pam & she has a special place in my heart. I was going through a rough time as a young adult & Pam was there for me. She was always friendly, caring & had a smile on her face. She will always be remembered.
Cristy Corbin
Friend
October 6, 2021
Irie, Josh, Zack and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Pam
was such a sweet fun loving person.
Cherish all of your memories with her.
May God give you peace and comfort during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Richard and Kathy Jones
Richard and Kathy Jones
Friend
October 6, 2021
Irie, Josh and family, Zach and family I am so sorry for your loss. Pam was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a Wonderful infectious laugh that made everyone feel better. I know how sad I am to not have her with us and I know it is extremely hard for all of you. She was so very proud of each of you. Our prayers and thoughts are with each of you. Sincerely David and Yvonne Carson
Yvonne Carson
Friend
October 6, 2021
Irie (Dizzy) and family. I was so sorry to hear of Pam's passing. May God comfort you at this time and give you strength.
Brenda Hancock
Friend
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.
Norman & Linda Booth
October 6, 2021
Today I light a candle for my friend, Pam. I am still in shock over her passing, I know you the family are struggling with grief at the loss of the beautiful lady with the best smile ever and the kindest of hearts. My deepest sympathy is with you as you go through these very difficult days.
Lauren Anderson
Friend
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry to read of this terrific loss. I know the entire family is in so much pain. I will never forget the fun times we had together working at the Times Virginian. Pam was one of a kind. She knew everyone and everyone knew Pam. She cherished her family, and wow, could she make the best cheese cake...and many other dishes. Pam had so much love for her children. Pam was one of a kind.. I am so sorry and saddened for her family and friends.
I always think of Pam when tomatoes begin to turn...she would always hope to have the first ripe tomato
cindy altman
Friend
October 5, 2021
So sorry to read of Pam passing. Prayers going out to all the family.
Neville Franklin Turner
October 5, 2021
Irie, Josh and Zach. So very sorry to hear of Pams passing. I have fond memories of Pam and Irie, especially heading to football games to watch our boys play. Thinking of all of you at this sad time and wishing you comfort in the days ahead.

Marlene Simpson
Friend
October 5, 2021
Irie, Josh and Zack. We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Pam was a lovely sweet person .She will be missed. God bless each of you. With Sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
October 5, 2021
Irie, Josh, & Zach, I'm so sorry for your loss of Pam. I have so many wonderful memories of sitting at football & baseball games with Pam & sharing many laughs. May God give you peace and comfort in the weeks to come.
Carolyn Richardson
October 5, 2021
Irie, Josh and Zack,
Pam was one in a million. Always finding humor when others found frustration. And oh what a cook. I can still taste her potato rolls. For me the most memorable thing about Pam was her love for her family and her love for everyone else. I will truly miss her. I am praying for the Lord to comfort you all and give you peace in the days to come.
Saundra Doss
Friend
October 5, 2021
Pam was a special lady. Spent lots of time together when we were driving school buses. I will miss her so much. Prayers and hugs to Irie and boys and all family. Sorry for your loss
Kathy Meador
Friend
October 4, 2021
Pam was a blessing to so many. Tides cook caregiver dog sitter. Loved her family such an amazing friend to sp many. God got another angel.. for she blessed so many on this earth including me.
Love you sweet Pam you knew all my BEST secrets. And was joyous for me in Mom's absence.
Prayers and hugs to her family. Love yall.
Michelle Romanac
Friend
October 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss IRIE, Josh and Zack
Our thoughts are with you and your family
Linda and James Price
Friend
October 4, 2021
I will miss my "new" old friend Pam... What a wonderful friend she has been to me and mine..Irie and her children and grandchildren are in my thoughts and prayers. Until we meet again..
Peg Graham
Friend
October 4, 2021
Irie & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss of Pam. She was always doing things for other people such a kind, loving person. Hold on to the fond memories you have of her. May God comfort you during this difficult time. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
October 4, 2021
Our deepest sympathy is with the family at this difficult time. Pam was truly a fun person.
Doug and Rita Marshall
Rita Marshall
Friend
October 4, 2021
Pam was always a sweet and friendly person, always doing for someone else. So sorry for the family and this loss. Prayers for you all.
John and Linda Archer
Friend
October 4, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
October 4, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry to hear of Pam's passing. May God hold you and guide you through .
Ralph and Denise Toty
October 4, 2021
Oh the fun times we had ! Pam was so much fun. And I cherish the memories of our bus driving times and the times at the pond with the boys. (Remember trying to teach me to dive?!! What a Hoot!) And she was a great cook. I made her Potato Soup last week! She’d do anything for you. So giving!! I’m just so sorry Iris, Josh and Zach. And that her grandchildren didn’t have her longer. Love to you all, Sue
Sue Waddell
October 4, 2021
May you feel the peace of God’s presence during this difficult time.
Dale & Steve Weakley
Friend
October 4, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results