Pamela Cox Mays
Pamela Cox Mays, 66, of Appomattox, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Irie C. Mays for 45 years.
Born on July 18, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Joe Cox and Barbara Wingfield Massie. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, who helped to raise her, Leighton "Sonny" Walton Wingfield and Hilda Roger Wingfield.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Joshua Walton Mays and Christy and Zachery Clinton Mays; four grandsons, Hayden, Cedar, Parker, and Noah; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jay Kelly, Monte and Linda Mays, and Lois Mays; aunts and uncles, Linda and Richard Presley and Deborah and H. L. Meeks; and many friends.
A private service will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at her home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.