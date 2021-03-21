I was so sorry to hear about Pam´s passing. Pam and I began teaching together at Manassas Park in 1976. She was absolutely instrumental to the early success of the school. She enthusiastically took charge of the SCA and provided many opportunities for students to participate in activities. She worked countless hours after school and on weekends. Pam was also a well respected math teacher. She was dedicated to the success of her students. As a colleague she was kind, friendly and helpful. I had the opportunity to reconnect with her about 6 years ago. It made me happy that she was enjoying retirement so much. My condolences to your family. She was a wonderful person.

Sandy Hammersley March 22, 2021