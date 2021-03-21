Menu
Pamela Gay Taylor
Pamela Gay Taylor

March 24, 1954 - March 10, 2021

Pamela Gay Taylor, 66, of Amherst, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

She was born on March 24, 1954, in Arlington, Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy C. and Kathleen C. Taylor of Springfield, Virginia.

Pamela retired after 32 years of service at Manassas Park High School. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Monroe and Amherst County Retired Teachers Association.

She is survived by two sisters, Elodie Thompson and Sandra Bennett (Tom); six nieces and nephews, Clay Thompson, Meredith Ford (Frank), Jessica Hartsell (Mike), Tom Bennett, Kaitlin Bennett, and Lacey Bennett; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews, Brady and Madeline Thompson, Delton, Madison, Neelyn, Easton, and Jackson Hartsell, Natalie White and Mallory Ford.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church or Amherst County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, both c/o E. Thompson, 119 Wilkerson Farm Road, Monroe, VA 24574.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Jonesboro Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am truly saddened to hear of this great loss! I had Miss Taylor for math. Worked with her on Student Council. She was very supportive when the Pom Pom Squad was created. After graduating from Manassas Park, I came back as a substitute teacher and spent much more time with Pam Taylor. A wonderful, caring kind woman and friend who will be missed! MPHS Class of 1982
Teri Lynn Bandy
March 24, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Pam´s passing. Pam and I began teaching together at Manassas Park in 1976. She was absolutely instrumental to the early success of the school. She enthusiastically took charge of the SCA and provided many opportunities for students to participate in activities. She worked countless hours after school and on weekends. Pam was also a well respected math teacher. She was dedicated to the success of her students. As a colleague she was kind, friendly and helpful. I had the opportunity to reconnect with her about 6 years ago. It made me happy that she was enjoying retirement so much. My condolences to your family. She was a wonderful person.
Sandy Hammersley
March 22, 2021
Sad to hear of Ms. Taylor's passing. She was a wonderful Teacher, always full of spirit and never a dull moment in class. RIP Ms. Taylor.
Brenda Mills Mallery
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ms. Taylor's passing. She truly was one of kind. A wonderful cheerleading coach and math teacher. Keeping all of the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Pam (Hall) Shifflett
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry about the passing of my sweet Pam. I miss all of u since closing the shop.
Anne sitton
March 22, 2021
Ms. Taylor was one of a kind. She had a big heart and cared for all the kids that went through her classes. She will truly be missed. RIP in Ms. Taylor. Fly high angel.
Pam Porter
March 21, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of Ms. Taylor. She was a great lady.
Patricia Steele MPHS 83
March 21, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Miss Taylors passing. I have fond memories of her as both a teacher and class sponsor. Rest In Peace
Freda L. Metz Whetstone
March 21, 2021
I was heartbroken to hear of Ms. Taylor´s passing. More than a teacher, Ms. Taylor fully embraced the mission of the school and was instrumental in fostering the original school spirit in the early days at Manassas Park. We did not have much but we did not lack for school spirit. When ever I reminisce about my high school days, my thoughts always include her. May she Rest In Peace. MPHS `81
Ray Valdez
March 21, 2021
She was my favorite teacher and made math fun for me....I WILL NEVER FORGET HER!!!!
Yvonne Maynard
March 21, 2021
Ms. Taylor taught me math in high school and was my cheerleading coach. She was a kind person and loved the kids. May you Rest In Peace Pam Taylor! Praying for grace and mercy for Pam´s family and friends.
Theresa (Lane) Hough
March 21, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear of Ms. Taylor´s passing. I am one of the many students she taught at MPHS (class of 1990) and considered her one of my favorite teachers. I had the opportunity to be her aide one year which allowed me to get to know her even more. I have attempted many times to find her through social media avenues and never could. It´s sad to learn she was living only 20 minutes from me this whole time. I would have loved to have reconnected with her. My prayers are with her family and friends.
Stephanie Middleton Lambert
March 21, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 18, 2021
