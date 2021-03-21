Pamela Gay Taylor
March 24, 1954 - March 10, 2021
Pamela Gay Taylor, 66, of Amherst, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
She was born on March 24, 1954, in Arlington, Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy C. and Kathleen C. Taylor of Springfield, Virginia.
Pamela retired after 32 years of service at Manassas Park High School. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Monroe and Amherst County Retired Teachers Association.
She is survived by two sisters, Elodie Thompson and Sandra Bennett (Tom); six nieces and nephews, Clay Thompson, Meredith Ford (Frank), Jessica Hartsell (Mike), Tom Bennett, Kaitlin Bennett, and Lacey Bennett; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews, Brady and Madeline Thompson, Delton, Madison, Neelyn, Easton, and Jackson Hartsell, Natalie White and Mallory Ford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church or Amherst County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, both c/o E. Thompson, 119 Wilkerson Farm Road, Monroe, VA 24574.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Jonesboro Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 21, 2021.