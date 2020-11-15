Menu
Paris Valentina Carta
June 25, 1992 - November 11, 2020

Graveside rites for Paris Valentina Carta, 28 of Lynchburg, Virginia, will be conducted on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Burning Bush Holiness Church Cemetery with Bishop Kell L. Stone Sr., eulogist. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, is in charge of the arrangments.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 15, 2020.
