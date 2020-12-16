Patricia Ann Taylor Cook
Patricia Ann Taylor Cook, 78, of Monroe, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Lynchburg General. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on August 1, 1942, a daughter of the late Randolph Roark and Fonzi Giles Roark. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Taylor and her second husband, Richard Otis Cook.
Patricia was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to travel and spend time outdoors.
She is survived by two sons, Christopher Taylor (Cynthia) and Scott Taylor (Cheree); and four granddaughters, Jessica Taylor, Laura Taylor, Sophie Taylor, and Stormy Taylor.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.