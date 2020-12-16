Menu
Patricia Ann Taylor Cook
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Patricia Ann Taylor Cook

Patricia Ann Taylor Cook, 78, of Monroe, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Lynchburg General. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on August 1, 1942, a daughter of the late Randolph Roark and Fonzi Giles Roark. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Taylor and her second husband, Richard Otis Cook.

Patricia was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to travel and spend time outdoors.

She is survived by two sons, Christopher Taylor (Cynthia) and Scott Taylor (Cheree); and four granddaughters, Jessica Taylor, Laura Taylor, Sophie Taylor, and Stormy Taylor.

The family will hold a private memorial service.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.
Chris , Scott and family . I am so sorry for your loss. May God be with you . I remember how good Jimmy and Pat were to my kids , while they were growing up.
Donald Grey Morris
December 18, 2020
We had a lot of good times with Pat and Jimmy in our younger years. Prayers for the family.
Wayne and Carol Lambert
December 17, 2020
Loving, special and wonderful person. As a child, I always remember her as being supportive and having my back. She had a sense of when something was wrong or bothering me, and would let me know she was there. We didn't see each other as much as I would have liked in recent years, but she will be missed.
Paul Field
December 16, 2020
