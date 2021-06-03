Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ann Tyree Giles
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Patricia Ann Tyree Giles

Patricia Ann Tyree Giles, 70, of Amherst, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on April 15, 1951, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Leonard Robert Tyree and Ollie Mae Jones Tyree.

She was a member of Amherst Church of God where she was in the Ladies Ministry.

She is survived by her husband, Noel Cyrus Giles of the home; brothers, Donnie R. Tyree and Roy L. Tyree; aunts, Jean Jones, and Mabel Tyree Hudson; and one special friend, Pearl Angus.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Driskill Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. with Minister Phillip Campbell officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. at Driskill Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral service at Amherst Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to Amherst Rescue Squad, 121 Richmond Hwy, Amherst, VA 24521, or to a charity of your choice.

Driskill Funeral Chapel is serving the Giles family. Online condolences may be made at www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
VA
Jun
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.