Patricia Ann Tyree Giles
Patricia Ann Tyree Giles, 70, of Amherst, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on April 15, 1951, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Leonard Robert Tyree and Ollie Mae Jones Tyree.
She was a member of Amherst Church of God where she was in the Ladies Ministry.
She is survived by her husband, Noel Cyrus Giles of the home; brothers, Donnie R. Tyree and Roy L. Tyree; aunts, Jean Jones, and Mabel Tyree Hudson; and one special friend, Pearl Angus.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Driskill Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. with Minister Phillip Campbell officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. at Driskill Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral service at Amherst Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to Amherst Rescue Squad, 121 Richmond Hwy, Amherst, VA 24521, or to a charity of your choice
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 3, 2021.