Patricia Ann Tyree GilesPatricia Ann Tyree Giles, 70, of Amherst, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Driskill Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. with Minister Phillip Campbell officiating.Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. at Driskill Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral service at Amherst Cemetery.