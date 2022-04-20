Patricia Hull
Patricia Ann Hodson Hull, 81, of Goode, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born on July 9, 1940, in Strasburg, Va., a daughter of the late Harry Hodson and Lena Kline Hodson. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Theodore "Ted" Hull; brother, William "Billy" Hodson; sister-in-law, Cheryl Hodson; and a special friend, Al Abel.
Patricia loved taking photos and photography. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends throughout the years. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Austin Hull and his wife, Melinda, Edward "Ed" Hull and his wife, Shelly, and Fred Hull and his girlfriend, Suzanne Schubert: five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harry "Buster" Hodson. Also surviving are numerous special nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Patricia's memory please consider their charity of choice
.
A graveside service and celebration of Patricia's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Virginia Memorial Park.
To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 20, 2022.