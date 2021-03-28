Patricia "Pat" Evelyn Morrison Karnes
April 29, 1940 - March 19, 2021
Patricia "Pat" Evelyn Morrison Karnes, 80, of Lynchburg, Virginia, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, March 19, 2021, at her residence. She was the devoted wife of Roger Lee Karnes Sr. for 62 plus years.
Born in Lebanon in Russell County, Va., Pat was preceded in death by her son, James "Jamie" Matthew Karnes; her parents, Homer and LaVerne Ruth Morrison; her brother, Larry Dean Morrison; and her sister, Elizabeth Ann. Patricia was a devout Christian and a member of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights, Va. She was dedicated to serving her Lord in the Church Choirs and loved to sing the praises of her Savior. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 12. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was very devoted to her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roger; her son, Lee Karnes and his wife, Tina Marie, grandsons, Jordan, Jonathan, and Joshua, granddaughter, Jenna, and great-grandson, Noah; daughter, Shelia Marie and husband, Thomas Klein, granddaughter, Chelse'Marie and husband, Alan Matheny, great-grandsons, Shane, Grayson and Griffin; daughter-in-law, Lori Jenkins Karnes wife of deceased son James "Jamie" Matthew, grandson, Jacob and wife, Addie, granddaughter, Julianne; brother, Elwood "Woody" Morrison and wife, Etta; niece, Lisa Palin and husband, Tim; nephew, Brian and wife, Julie; nephew, Doug, many great, nieces and nephews; sister, Emma Sue Barber, nephew, Ron, niece, Elaine Epperly, and a great nephew; sister-in-law, Brenda Morrison Snawder wife of deceased brother, Larry Dean, niece, Tara Morrison Ross and husband, Byran, great niece, Emma, great nephew, Nolan, and many cousins.
Pat fought the cancer valiantly for the last two years going through surgery and many Chemo treatments, but in the end, God wanted her home. The wonderful attitude she had and beautiful smile that never left her blessed many visitors. Her great spirit blessed everyone who came to see her, and there were many all of which made comments how good she looked every time they would see her. She had a significant influence on those that came into her life. Pat was very friendly, and God gave her a lot of friends. As a result, thousands of people prayed for her healing and to keep her pain free. Those prayers were answered because she never experienced pain, astounding medical experts and now she is healed. Pat made certain to give God the Glory for the miracles He provided to her. She wanted to be a light to others that may be going through the same or similar situations providing an encouraging example of the difference Jesus Christ can make in your life. She handled the illness with grace assuring everyone that she was in a win, win situations. She would say "God is going to heal me here or when I get to my Heavenly home". And now He has!
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights, on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Pastor JD Surbaugh officiating and Pastor Jonathan Falwell assisting. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the celebration at the Church.
We would like to thank the staff at Centra Hospice for the wonderful compassionate care they gave her especially Manda Taylor who cared for her like she was her own Mother.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 28, 2021.