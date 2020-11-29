Ruthie and Dottie, I didn’t know your mom personally but I know she had to be an amazing woman because of the extraordinary children she raised. I’ve known y’all a long time and think the world of you. You are wonderful people and great friends and that comes from your upbringing. Julie told me how special your mom was to her and how helpful she was back in the day when she was so sick. That says a lot about the kind of woman and friend she was. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to you during this most difficult time. I’m so very sorry for your tremendous loss.

Tammy Porterfield Friend November 28, 2020