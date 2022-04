Patricia McCuneIt is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Patti McCune (Patricia McCune), beloved wife of James McCune and mother to Colby Ringeisen, Jodie Ringeisen-Goodman, Natalie McCune Hoebener, Kellyjean Ringeisen, and Scott McCune. She passed in her sleep early in the morning on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with visitation one hour prior.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory