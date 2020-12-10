Menu
Patricia McCune
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Patricia McCune

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Patti McCune (Patricia McCune), beloved wife of James McCune and mother to Colby Ringeisen, Jodie Ringeisen-Goodman, Natalie McCune Hoebener, Kellyjean Ringeisen, and Scott McCune. She passed in her sleep early in the morning on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with visitation one hour prior.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim and family, I am so sorry to hear this. My heart breaks for you all. Keeping you in my prayers.
Georgia Shull
December 10, 2020
