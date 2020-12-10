Patricia McCune
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Patti McCune (Patricia McCune), beloved wife of James McCune and mother to Colby Ringeisen, Jodie Ringeisen-Goodman, Natalie McCune Hoebener, Kellyjean Ringeisen, and Scott McCune. She passed in her sleep early in the morning on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with visitation one hour prior.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 10, 2020.