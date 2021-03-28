I'm leaving a belated message that I trust Pat's Family will receive & accept! My empathy for your loss! I began doing business with Yeatts Transfer back in 1987, working with both Pat & Bob Kauffman -- Between the two, along with Dan, they took a Company at risk of going out of business, to one of the most profitable Co's in the Altavista area..... Resulting in more jobs to area residents, as well as tax revenue to the town, while supporting the YMCA, and other Non-Profilts. I suggest I'm saying between the 3, they all understood that setting aside a portion of earning benefited the Community, the folks in the community and, indirectly The Company itself as it became a Regional Enterprise, with a local focus that benefited all locally. That Legacy will remain beyond Pat D. as a testament to his values, and his contributions, financially & physically, to ensure those after him were offered better & more opportunities! I salute Pat D. and believe he's still helping us all, with no reservations! My Very Best! Jon T.

Jon T Travis April 8, 2021