Patrick William "Pat" deBernard
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Patrick William "Pat" deBernard

December 2, 1946 - March 25, 2021

With his family by his side, Patrick William "Pat" deBernard, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his Rustburg home following a short illness. Pat was the loving husband of Carolyn Marshall deBernard for 53 years. He was born on December 2, 1946, in Campbell County, Virginia, the only son of the late Jean William deBernard and Maebelle Krantz deBernard.

After graduating from Altavista High School, Pat proudly served in the U.S. Army including combat duty during the Vietnam War.

Pat was the "semi-retired' owner of Yeatts Transfer Company and 3D Delivery in Altavista. Anyone who knew Pat would roll their eyes at his claim of being "semi-retired". His work ethic was legendary.

If you were never fed by Pat, you likely never met him…because he fed everybody! - family, countless friends, neighbors, employees, business partners, townsfolk, tailgaters, students, teachers, coaches, first responders, church congregations, veterans and revelers and celebrants for all occasions. He was his happiest when perched upon his famed mobile kitchen, apron around his waist with the cookers fired up and loaded with his renowned grilled meats and delectable side dishes. No one ever went hungry around Pat.

Pat lived a life of serving and helping others. He was particularly devoted to his adopted hometown of Altavista. He chaired the Uncle Billy's Day Festival committee for more than a decade. His tireless efforts and meticulous attention to detail always ensured an overwhelmingly successful event that brought significant recognition and much needed economic vitality to the town. For his longtime service, Pat was named the Altavista Citizen of the year in 2004. Always humble by nature, Pat was never one to seek attention for himself. He quietly helped community organizations raise funds and was always quick to extend a helping hand to anyone who needed a job, a meal, winter coat or just an encouraging word.

He is perhaps most well-known across the region for his spectacular summer fireworks show that annually lit up the Yellow Branch skies to celebrate our nation's independence. An accomplished professional pyrotechnic, Pat proudly hosted arguably America's largest backyard fireworks extravaganza. It was indeed something to witness. Each year the show was bigger and more incredible. Tens of thousands of spectators were always awestruck by his amazing and astonishing display.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Theresa Reynolds and Lebrianne Guthrie.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin deBernard (Kelly) of Altavista, and Kris deBernard (Andrea) of Springfield; one sister, Lucy Marshall of Rustburg; and three grandchildren, Keegan, Kiernan, and Ally. He will also be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, innumerable friends, his Colonial breakfast buddies, co-workers, business associates, his beloved Hokie Tailgater family and so many more people he touched during in his lifetime.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 3, 2021, at the Altavista Fire Company located at 1280 Main Street.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the residence.

For those wishing to make memorial gifts, the family suggests to please consider The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is assisting the family.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Altavista Fire Company
1280 Main Street, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm leaving a belated message that I trust Pat's Family will receive & accept! My empathy for your loss! I began doing business with Yeatts Transfer back in 1987, working with both Pat & Bob Kauffman -- Between the two, along with Dan, they took a Company at risk of going out of business, to one of the most profitable Co's in the Altavista area..... Resulting in more jobs to area residents, as well as tax revenue to the town, while supporting the YMCA, and other Non-Profilts. I suggest I'm saying between the 3, they all understood that setting aside a portion of earning benefited the Community, the folks in the community and, indirectly The Company itself as it became a Regional Enterprise, with a local focus that benefited all locally. That Legacy will remain beyond Pat D. as a testament to his values, and his contributions, financially & physically, to ensure those after him were offered better & more opportunities! I salute Pat D. and believe he's still helping us all, with no reservations! My Very Best! Jon T.
Jon T Travis
April 8, 2021
Sending love and condolences to you Carolyn and your family. Hang on to you memories of Pat. May God extend His hand of peace and comfort.
Barbara Cocks
April 2, 2021
I meet Mr.Pat as a young man , my grandfather and uncle drove for yeatts transfer. One thing I remember well about Mr.Pat he always had a smile on his face and love him some VT. I still have the autographed VT hat he gave me that has frank beamer signature on it. MrPat you will be missed.
Shauntay Spinner
April 2, 2021
Praying for the family. Linda and Gordon Hall
Linda Williams Hall
April 2, 2021
My deepest sympahy
Marian novak
March 30, 2021
so sorry for your loss Rest in my friend
SHELBY MOSES
March 29, 2021
So sorry to all your family for your loss. Sending prayers to all.
John Bohannon
March 28, 2021
Carolyn, so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you and your family that God will comfort you as only he can.
Bill & Judy Carson
March 28, 2021
Carolyn, Kevin, Kris and families, please accept our deepest condolences for your loss. May God bless you and give you peace at this time.
Jim and Charlotte Munsey
March 28, 2021
Deepest sympathies for will be missed byall
Duane Burks
March 28, 2021
We met Pat years ago through a neighbor and attended the annual fireworks and barbecue shortly after our meeting. Such an incredibly generous and humble man. We are so very sorry for your loss. He will certainly be missed by many and this community. All our love and prayers.
Richard and Jill Torrence
March 28, 2021
How does one adequately express the loss of such a remarkable human being. Carolyn, and boys please accept my gift of prayers in loving memory of Pat.
Christopher A Crooker
March 28, 2021
