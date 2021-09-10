Menu
Patrick T. Kelly Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Patrick T. Kelly Sr.

Patrick T. Kelly Sr., age 63, of Forest, passed away on September 8, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Deborah "Debbie" Garland Kelly for 34 years.

Born in New Orleans, La., he called the Lynchburg area home for almost thirty years. He loved watching and filming his children playing sports, fishing on Lake Pontchartrain, cooking for his large family, and the New Orleans Saints. He was also a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and proud employee of Rockdale Transportation.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tiffany Belanger (Randy), Patrick Kelly II (Kate), and Dakota Kelly (Ashlynn) and grandchildren, Carter Kelly and Eli Belanger.

He is also survived by a brother, Charles Kelly (Lisa); a sister, Cindy Bergeron (Wayne); brothers-in-law, Bruce Garland (Luanne), Steve Garland (Dawn), and Elwood Garland (Joyce); and sisters-in-law, Lydia Slater (Steven), Lisa Pearce (Jay), Faith Davis (Kelly), and Joyce Rose. He was also a beloved uncle, neighbor and friend of many more and brought joy to everyone that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Shirley Kelly and his parents-in-law, Carson and Evelyn Garland.

A celebration of life will be held at Debbie and Patrick's home on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 1 until 4 p.m.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Very sorry to hear of Pat passing, great memories of days gone by in New Orleans, rest in peace my friend till we meet again, and may God watch over your family
THOMAS BERGGREN
September 21, 2021
Debbie, I am so sorry for your loss. Your husband always had a smile. I'll be praying for you in the days and months ahead.
Connie Pitts
September 13, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Patrick at Road Scholar Transport, for several years. I came to appreciate what a hard working and caring individual he was. May God Bless him and his familty... RIP my friend.
Richard Lencicki
September 10, 2021
