Patrick T. Kelly Sr.
Patrick T. Kelly Sr., age 63, of Forest, passed away on September 8, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Deborah "Debbie" Garland Kelly for 34 years.
Born in New Orleans, La., he called the Lynchburg area home for almost thirty years. He loved watching and filming his children playing sports, fishing on Lake Pontchartrain, cooking for his large family, and the New Orleans Saints. He was also a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and proud employee of Rockdale Transportation.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tiffany Belanger (Randy), Patrick Kelly II (Kate), and Dakota Kelly (Ashlynn) and grandchildren, Carter Kelly and Eli Belanger.
He is also survived by a brother, Charles Kelly (Lisa); a sister, Cindy Bergeron (Wayne); brothers-in-law, Bruce Garland (Luanne), Steve Garland (Dawn), and Elwood Garland (Joyce); and sisters-in-law, Lydia Slater (Steven), Lisa Pearce (Jay), Faith Davis (Kelly), and Joyce Rose. He was also a beloved uncle, neighbor and friend of many more and brought joy to everyone that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Shirley Kelly and his parents-in-law, Carson and Evelyn Garland.
A celebration of life will be held at Debbie and Patrick's home on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 1 until 4 p.m.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2021.