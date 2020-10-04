Menu
Patsy Elizabeth Humphries
1935 - 2020
1935
2020
Patsy Elizabeth Humphries

May 23,1935 - September 29, 2020

Patsy Elizabeth Humphries, 85, of Amherst, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

A celebration of Patsy's life will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, at 1 p.m. with Chaplain (LTC) Paul J. Yacovone, USA Ret. officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va.

Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, is assisting the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Oct
5
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA 24502
