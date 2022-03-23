Patsy Seagle Smith
Patsy Seagle Smith, 80, Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Neil Smith.
Born in North Carolina, on July 12, 1941, she was a daughter of the late John Seagle and Janie Seagle. She was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Seagle.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Tricia Coomer and husband, Chris, of Warrington, Bryan Stanford and wife, Ann, of Ashburn, and Neil Wallace Smith of Midlothian; a brother, Gerald Seagle and wife, Ann, of Keysville; a sister-in-law, Janice Seagle of Keysville; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted 12 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Madison Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Bower officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. at the church.
