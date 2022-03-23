Menu
Patsy Seagle Smith
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Patsy Seagle Smith

Patsy Seagle Smith, 80, Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Neil Smith.

Born in North Carolina, on July 12, 1941, she was a daughter of the late John Seagle and Janie Seagle. She was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Seagle.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Tricia Coomer and husband, Chris, of Warrington, Bryan Stanford and wife, Ann, of Ashburn, and Neil Wallace Smith of Midlothian; a brother, Gerald Seagle and wife, Ann, of Keysville; a sister-in-law, Janice Seagle of Keysville; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted 12 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Madison Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Bower officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. at the church.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
VA
Mar
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
VA
