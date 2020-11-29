Menu
Paul Alvin Royer
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Paul Alvin Royer

Paul Alvin Royer, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth M. Royer; daughter, Tina Royer Templeton and her husband, Robbie; two grandchildren, Dylan Scott Templeton and his wife, Kayla Croft Templeton, and Megan Elizabeth Templeton; a great-grandson, Hayden Scott Templeton; a brother, Bill Royer; and a sister, Rheta Jones and her husband, Leon. He was preceded in death by a son, Boyd Lee Royer.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.