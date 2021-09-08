Paul Ralph Carpenter
Paul Ralph Carpenter, 55, of Lynchburg passed peacefully with family by his side, on September 1, 2021.
Born in Flushing, N.Y., and raised in rural upstate N.Y. along the Hudson River, Paul attended Coxsackie Athens High School (1984) and Clarkson University (1988), following his natural talents in all things electronics, all leading to a successful career in software engineering.
Paul eventually settled in Lynchburg, Va., where he met his wife, Lisa. Within a loving home, they raised their children Zachary and Abigail. Paul could build or fix anything, starting with go-carts and model rockets in his childhood years, leading to more complicated toys into his "adulthood." He loved boating on Smith Mountain Lake, where he spent many weekends with family and friends. He enjoyed relaxing on the beach along the North Carolina and Florida coasts, as well biking along the trails of Lynchburg with friends. He was a wizard in the kitchen, fixing up the best steaks as well as his famous "Three Cheese Grilled Cheese." He was a loving, supportive, and doting husband for almost 18 years. As a father, he was an active supporter and cheerleader for all of his kids' activities, including band, swimming, camping, and, of course, Lego League competitions. Anyone who knew him knew the pride he had for his family, as well his exact timing for the best stupid joke.
In addition to Lisa and their beautiful children, Paul is survived by his parents, Paul and Judy of North Charleston, S.C.; sister, Nicole of Columbus, Ohiol and brother, Matthew and wife, Laura, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to your local chapter of the American Red Cross—matching in some small part the lives that Paul saved through his countless contributions.
The date for a memorial service for Paul will be provided to family and friends soon.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuenralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 8, 2021.