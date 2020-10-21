Dr. Paul D. Harvey
Dr. Paul Douglas Harvey, 68, of Midlothian and Appomattox, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of Greer Canady Harvey for 14 years. Paul will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and brother.
Born in Staunton, Va., on February 15, 1952, he was the son of the late Patsy Penn Scott Harvey and Clifford Eugene Harvey.
He was a 1975 graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and in 1979 graduated from Medical College of Virginia with a Doctor of Dental Surgery. Upon graduating, he opened Paul Harvey DDS in Midlothian and in 2000 he moved his practice to Appomattox. Paul traveled yearly to The Bland Ministry Center Dental Clinic to volunteer his services.
Paul served 12 consecutive years as Mayor of Appomattox and was currently serving on the Appomattox Town Council. He made serving others a priority in his life.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Kelly H. Boyd (Matt), and Katie Harvey; grandson, Henry Boyd, who adoringly called Paul "Papa"; a step-daughter, Tiffany Talley (Mike); two step-grandsons, Anthony Talley (Leslee), and Chase Talley; two sisters, Rebecca H. Throckmorton (J. Denny), and Sally Ann Harvey (Leslie Spalding); a brother, David Allen Harvey; close friends, Milton T. Bruce (Tina) and Gene Vigil; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Courtland Festival Park by the Rev. Janice Frazer. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, wear a mask, and respect social distancing. For those unable to attend the service a video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website on the following day.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Courtland Festival Park, PO Box 863, Appomattox, VA 24522; a project that was important to Paul. He saw a great importance in creating and enhancing public gathering spaces in Appomattox.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 21, 2020.