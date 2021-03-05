Paul Wayne Slusher
"Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you. I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also." John 14:1-3
Paul Wayne Slusher entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on October 14, 1950, in Hammond, Louisiana, to the late Franklin and Yvonne Slusher. He grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from the South Knoxville High School. He received a BS degree from the University of Tennessee. He was employed by the Campbell County School System for thirty-eight years. He was a faithful member of Cross Road Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Demetra; son, John Paul Slusher; daughters, Michaela Slusher and Concetta Smith (Clifton); grandson, Andrew Lukin; mother-in-law, Jannie Scott; sister-in-law, Renae Haynes (Stephen); siblings, Joyce Edwards and Michelle Pearson (David); sister-in-law, Brenda Slusher; a devoted aunt, Juanita Payne; devoted friends, Edward and Marquita Martin, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother Gary Slusher and his brother-in-law, Michael Edwards.
Paul had a warm personality and a kind sympathetic heart that inspired all who knew him. In honor and memory of him, all are encouraged to get the Covid vaccination and to wear masks.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Crossroad Baptist Church, 191 Crossroads Lane, Evington, VA 24550, with the Rev. William Coleman officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.