Paul Wayne Slusher
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Paul Wayne Slusher

"Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you. I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also." John 14:1-3

Paul Wayne Slusher entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on October 14, 1950, in Hammond, Louisiana, to the late Franklin and Yvonne Slusher. He grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from the South Knoxville High School. He received a BS degree from the University of Tennessee. He was employed by the Campbell County School System for thirty-eight years. He was a faithful member of Cross Road Baptist Church.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Demetra; son, John Paul Slusher; daughters, Michaela Slusher and Concetta Smith (Clifton); grandson, Andrew Lukin; mother-in-law, Jannie Scott; sister-in-law, Renae Haynes (Stephen); siblings, Joyce Edwards and Michelle Pearson (David); sister-in-law, Brenda Slusher; a devoted aunt, Juanita Payne; devoted friends, Edward and Marquita Martin, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother Gary Slusher and his brother-in-law, Michael Edwards.

Paul had a warm personality and a kind sympathetic heart that inspired all who knew him. In honor and memory of him, all are encouraged to get the Covid vaccination and to wear masks.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Crossroad Baptist Church, 191 Crossroads Lane, Evington, VA 24550, with the Rev. William Coleman officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Crossroad Baptist Church
191 Crossroads Lane, Evington, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Demetra and family, I am so sorry about the passing of your precious loved one. Please know that my thoughts and well wishes are with each of you. 2 Corinthians 5:8
Vivian Rhodes
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about Paul. Kevin and I are praying for you and the family.
Donna Payne Johnson
March 8, 2021
Demitra , Paul made me laugh, he was such a comic. He will not be forgotten. We love you and pray strength in the Lord for you and family.
Arlene Ray
March 8, 2021
We are so sad and are praying for you
Bonnie Moore
March 7, 2021
Demetra , My deepest sympathy to you and your family on the passing of Paul. May God see you through this trying time.
Darryl Rucker
March 6, 2021
Our Love & Prayers are with you Demitra as Jesus holds you & comforts you with His strength
Rev. James & Arlene Ray
March 5, 2021
My deepest heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Demitra and family. My prayers, thought and love are with you at this time of loss. God bless and comfort you as each day passes.
Jeannette Foster
March 5, 2021
Im so sorry to hear of Pauls passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Diane Villandry Plummer
March 5, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of the loss of your Husband,and Father. My Brother in Christ. My family and I pray for comfort from God. We are thinking of you at this Sad time..
Shevonne Johnson
March 5, 2021
