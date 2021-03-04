Paul Vernon Sprinkle
July 18, 1935 - February, 24, 2021
Paul Vernon Sprinkle, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. Sprinkle for 63 years.
Paul was born on July 18, 1935, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Thomas Walter Sprinkle and the late Blanche Mabel Faulconer Sprinkle.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Hand of Charlottesville, Va., and Barbara Wyrick of Midlothian, Va.; his grandchildren Allison Hand, Shaun Hand, Tyler Hand, and Courtney Diamond; and other relatives and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Walter Sprinkle Jr.; a daughter, Sarah Sprinkle; and a grandson, Nathaniel Wyrick.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery with Jonathan D. Diamond officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org
).
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
