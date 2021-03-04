Menu
Paul Vernon Sprinkle
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Paul Vernon Sprinkle

July 18, 1935 - February, 24, 2021

Paul Vernon Sprinkle, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. Sprinkle for 63 years.

Paul was born on July 18, 1935, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Thomas Walter Sprinkle and the late Blanche Mabel Faulconer Sprinkle.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Hand of Charlottesville, Va., and Barbara Wyrick of Midlothian, Va.; his grandchildren Allison Hand, Shaun Hand, Tyler Hand, and Courtney Diamond; and other relatives and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Walter Sprinkle Jr.; a daughter, Sarah Sprinkle; and a grandson, Nathaniel Wyrick.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery with Jonathan D. Diamond officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org).

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Paul at GE, FAB, in the early 70's. Such a gentleman who truly loved his family. I have never forgotten him and never will. Prayers for all of you. So happy we all were honored and blessed to have had him in our lives.
Michele Stinnett
Coworker
March 5, 2021
Please know that you and your family have been in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We send our deepest condolences. Love, your 6 West family
6 WEST
March 4, 2021
Please know that you and your family have been in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We send our deepest condolences. Love, your 6 West family
6 West
Coworker
March 4, 2021
Dearest Barbara and Family, I am so very sorry to hear of Paul's passing and pray you will be surrounded by love and joy and many, many memories that will fill your heart with laughter. I will always cherish fond memories of time together while at Mabel and Walter's playing with Sarah. May you feel the presence of our Lord as he embraces you all during this time.
Betty Sue Bryant
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about Paul. God be with you during this sad time.
Pam Thompson
March 4, 2021
