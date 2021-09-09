Paul "Bill" Tucker
LONG ISLAND, Va.
Paul "Bill" Edwin Tucker, of 4069 Rock Barn Road, Long Island, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his daughter's residence.
Bill was the son of the late William "Brace" Tucker and Elsie Moon Tucker. Bill was married to Lois Doss Tucker until her death in 2016. Together they owned and ran Tucker Meat Processing in Long Island, Virginia. He worked at Burlington Mills in Altavista in his 20s and then was employed by Maddox Oil Company until the opening of the Meat Processing business.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Hamlett and husband, Tony of Straightstone Road, Long Island, and Patti Hill and husband, Roy "Eddie" of Cody Road, Nathalie; one step-daughter, Kathy Thomas and husband, Doug; three grandchildren Victoria Forlines of Amherst, Orey Hill and wife, Samantha of Nathalie and Noah Hill of Nathalie; three step-grandchildren, Cody Hamlett, Jeff Taylor and wife, Jessica and Corey Silby and wife, Carly; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Seay, Avery and Samuel "Reed" Hill; four step-great-grandchildren, Nathan Taylor, Josh Mattox, Hunter and Carson Silby; two sisters, Margaret Tucker Davis of Cody Road, Gretna, Jeanette Tucker Edwards and husband, Latane of Hurt; three brothers, James "Jim" Tucker of Cody Road, Gretna, Malcolm "Buddy" Tucker and wife, Marie of Straightstone Road, Gretna and Reuben Tucker and wife, Judy of Straightstone Road, Gretna; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by longtime friend and companion, Andrew "Kangaroo" Hodge of Rock Barn Road, Long Island. He is predeceased by two sisters, Lottie Tucker Coffey and Inez Tucker; two brothers, W.B. Tucker Jr. and Henry Tucker; two brothers-in-law, Ester Davis and Willie Coffey; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Tucker and Ann Tucker.
Bill will be remembered as "Barefoot Bill" and a "jokester" and always offering everyone a chew of tobacco for their dessert.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Straightstone Baptist Church by the Rev. David Bell and Pastor Zak Ford. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the home of Pam and Tony Hamlett, 5651 Straightstone Road, Long Island.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Tori Taylor and his Hospice Nurse Debbie Anderson and Rebekah Kerr for their love and devotion to him and their jobs. The family would also like to thank the Pearson Cancer Center and Dr. Tebit for the great care he received.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.