Paul Vaughan Manley
Paul Vaughan Manley, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was the husband of Sharon Allen Manley.
Born in Big Island, he was a son of the late Vernon Manley and Leona Milam Manley Blackburn. Paul served in the United States Marine Corps and was a lifetime member of the Lynchburg Marine Corps League. For over 30 years, he owned and operated Manley Signs with his wife. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and brother.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Nicole Manley; a son, Paul V. Manley, II (Franciny); a sister, Peggy Burton (Butch McDaniel); two brothers, Wayne Manley and Tom Manley (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Manley Case; and two brothers-in-law, Arthur W. Case Jr, and Norman Burton.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Spring Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 16.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., today, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.