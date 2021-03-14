Pauline Miller Drewry
Pauline Miller Drewry, age 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church where a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 14, 2021.