Pauline Miller Drewry
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Pauline Miller Drewry

Pauline Miller Drewry, age 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church where a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
VA
Mar
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
VA
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God has received another angel fly pretty bird fly
Yolanda Mundy, RMA AND ALL THE STAFF OF THE ELMS IN LYNCHBURG
March 16, 2021
God bless the family You are in our prayers. We will love and miss you Sadie You are a shining light and will never be forgotten. Rest in peace my angel.
Yolanda Mundy
March 16, 2021
