Pauline M. Shearer



December 13, 2021



Pauline M. Shearer, 81, passed on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Liberty Ridge. Pauline was born in Prince Edward County in 1940 to the late Ferdinand Allen and Mary Allen. Pauline was a devoted Jehovah's Witness for over 50 years.



She is survived by three sons, Lawrence Shearer of Lynchburg, Va., Fred and Ashley Shearer of Concord, North Carolina, Michael and Brenda Shearer of Lynchburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Fred Shearer II and Cordelia Shearer and Alexandra Shearer; and one great-grandson, Jordan Shearer and a host of nephews and nieces. Pauline had a lot of spiritual grandchildren, Sophie Patterson, and many more.



Pauline worked for LCF and associates as Resident Manager for over 20 years until she retired. Her most joy was doing her spiritual work as a witness and being a grandmother. She is loved and will be missed forever. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 434-846-1337.



