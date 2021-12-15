Pauline M. Shearer, 81, passed on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Liberty Ridge. Pauline was born in Prince Edward County in 1940 to the late Ferdinand Allen and Mary Allen. Pauline was a devoted Jehovah's Witness for over 50 years.
She is survived by three sons, Lawrence Shearer of Lynchburg, Va., Fred and Ashley Shearer of Concord, North Carolina, Michael and Brenda Shearer of Lynchburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Fred Shearer II and Cordelia Shearer and Alexandra Shearer; and one great-grandson, Jordan Shearer and a host of nephews and nieces. Pauline had a lot of spiritual grandchildren, Sophie Patterson, and many more.
Pauline worked for LCF and associates as Resident Manager for over 20 years until she retired. Her most joy was doing her spiritual work as a witness and being a grandmother. She is loved and will be missed forever. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 434-846-1337.
Michael Shearer and family. I am very sorry to hear about your mother. May God bless you all and strengthen you during this time. Memories live forever.
Linda Campbell
December 21, 2021
Sorry for the loss of our dear Sister Pauline Shearer. Jehovah God will bring her back in the new system. She loved Jehovah God with all her heart. She will be truly missed.
Lamberth Family
December 20, 2021
Sending condolences to all the Shearer family. My memories are deep. She helped our family tremendously and was a great friend to my special friend, Irma. I will miss your mother's visits and phone calls. Praying for your comfort and peace. Sincerely, Arelia and Howard Langhorne
Arelia and Howard Langhorne
December 16, 2021
I just hear of your mother's passing, my condolences goes out to the family. If its anything I came do, my litter brother please don't hesitate to reach out! Love you man!
Robert Flood
December 16, 2021
Mike and Brenda, sorry to hear of your mother's passing..prayers for you and your family.
Verna Henry
December 15, 2021
I am so sad to learn of my friend and spiritual sister Pauline going to sleep in death. I have known her for almost 50 years and will miss her smiling face. She always had something upbuilding and positive to say. It comforts me to know that her faithful example assures me that Pauline is safe in Jehovah's memory, and we will see her again in the earthly Paradise. Condolences to her 3 sons and their dear families, so sorry for your loss.
Debora Kinney
December 15, 2021
One of the many , many blessings that Robin and I experienced when we came to East Lynchburg was meeting and associating with Sister Shearer . Her mature and motherly advice did more for me than I did for her .
Keith Taylor
December 15, 2021
My deepest condolences are extended to your family during this difficult time. Your mother will be remembered as a very sweet lady and may she rest in peace. With deepest sympathy, your classmate Kim Smith!