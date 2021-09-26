Menu
Pearl Marie Nuckols Coles
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pearl Marie Nuckols Coles

Pearl Marie Nuckols Coles, 85, of Bedford County, Va,, departed this earth surrounded and serenaded by angels to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Marie was born on March 5, 1936, to the late Cecil Ora Whitten Nuckols and the late Robert Homer Nuckols. She was the 9th of nine children. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Rufus Earl Nuckols, Robert Homer Nuckols Jr., Clarence Walter Nuckols, and Marvin Edward Nuckols and three sisters, Myrtle Elizabeth Nuckols, Myra Ora Nuckols Hunt, and Joanne Nuckols Davis.

Marie was born and raised on a farm in Pleasant View, Va. She met a fellow from the city and she fell head over heels in love. She absolutely adored him and he adored her. Cecil Gray Coles preceded her in death. Out of this beautiful union, a precious baby girl was born, Patricia Gayle Coles, who also preceded her in death. Marie was a devoted wife and mother. She gave of herself endlessly. Her tenacity and resilience to care for her daughter was a living testimony to God's favor over her life. Her love for family and friends was phenomenal. Once you met her, you were family. Christ's love exuded from her generous smile. She always had a caring and positive attitude. Marie was physically active her entire life. She attended exercise classes and walked daily. She had a knack for decorating for each occasion. Her home and wardrobe were always colorful and festive. She topped it off with her red lipstick.

Marie is survived by her loving brother, Robert Buren Nuckols; a devoted niece, June Marie Davis-Loving; a dedicated "son" Russell Lipscomb; a loyal "daughter', Carrie Weeks; a faithful friend, Dan Sweeney, numerous nieces, nephews, close family and friends.

Heritage Baptist Church is where her heart was. She had so much appreciation for the servants that ministered to her and Patricia. She was involved with the Senior Ministry and Young At Heart. She participated in the Grief Share Support Ministry that blessed her beyond measure after losing her daughter, Patricia. The family would like to thank Heritage Baptist Church and all her close family and friends for supporting and praying with Marie all these years. She had a special place in her heart for all of you. Marie's favorite quote comes from her daughter. "God, Love, Laughter, Family, Friends….makes me healthy and happy. You have a choice. You can either be sad or happy…I choose to be happy."

An open time will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, for people to pay their respects at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park with Dr. Jerry Kroll officiating.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Service
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Sep
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Mrs. Coles was the mom of one of my favorite home health patients-Patricia- over the many years I did home health. Mrs. Coles was totally devoted to Patricia. I know she is so happy to be reunited with Patricia and both have on their red lipstick. Loved them dearly! LaVerne Everhart RN " Vern RN"
LaVerne Everhart
September 26, 2021
I met Mrs Coles while working with Patricia at the ARC. Mrs Coles truly was an angel that walked among us. That lady never met a stranger, and once you met her, you really were family.. and treated as such. Her obituary is absolutely beautiful and true. (Especially the red lipstick) Mrs Coles was deeply loved and will be missed dearly.
Anita Drinkard
September 26, 2021
In October 1972 my family moved to Bryant Rd several days after we moved in I notice this lady standing in my driveway with a young girl in a wheelchair.. they had strolled down to welcome us into the neighborhood...We became fast friends ...my family loved Marie, Cecil and Trish beyond words the memories of all the times we spent together will be precious in my memories forever.
Fay Harris
Friend
September 26, 2021
Pearl & Patricia were my Dearest and Sweetest patients. I am sorry to hear of Pearl's passing, but know she so happy to be home with Patricia and Cecil. Love, Nurse Aggie.
Sharon H Winfree
Friend
September 26, 2021
