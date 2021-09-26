Pearl Marie Nuckols Coles
Pearl Marie Nuckols Coles, 85, of Bedford County, Va,, departed this earth surrounded and serenaded by angels to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Marie was born on March 5, 1936, to the late Cecil Ora Whitten Nuckols and the late Robert Homer Nuckols. She was the 9th of nine children. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Rufus Earl Nuckols, Robert Homer Nuckols Jr., Clarence Walter Nuckols, and Marvin Edward Nuckols and three sisters, Myrtle Elizabeth Nuckols, Myra Ora Nuckols Hunt, and Joanne Nuckols Davis.
Marie was born and raised on a farm in Pleasant View, Va. She met a fellow from the city and she fell head over heels in love. She absolutely adored him and he adored her. Cecil Gray Coles preceded her in death. Out of this beautiful union, a precious baby girl was born, Patricia Gayle Coles, who also preceded her in death. Marie was a devoted wife and mother. She gave of herself endlessly. Her tenacity and resilience to care for her daughter was a living testimony to God's favor over her life. Her love for family and friends was phenomenal. Once you met her, you were family. Christ's love exuded from her generous smile. She always had a caring and positive attitude. Marie was physically active her entire life. She attended exercise classes and walked daily. She had a knack for decorating for each occasion. Her home and wardrobe were always colorful and festive. She topped it off with her red lipstick.
Marie is survived by her loving brother, Robert Buren Nuckols; a devoted niece, June Marie Davis-Loving; a dedicated "son" Russell Lipscomb; a loyal "daughter', Carrie Weeks; a faithful friend, Dan Sweeney, numerous nieces, nephews, close family and friends.
Heritage Baptist Church is where her heart was. She had so much appreciation for the servants that ministered to her and Patricia. She was involved with the Senior Ministry and Young At Heart. She participated in the Grief Share Support Ministry that blessed her beyond measure after losing her daughter, Patricia. The family would like to thank Heritage Baptist Church and all her close family and friends for supporting and praying with Marie all these years. She had a special place in her heart for all of you. Marie's favorite quote comes from her daughter. "God, Love, Laughter, Family, Friends….makes me healthy and happy. You have a choice. You can either be sad or happy…I choose to be happy."
An open time will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, for people to pay their respects at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park with Dr. Jerry Kroll officiating.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.