Pearl Bryant Hamilton
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
Pearl Bryant Hamilton

Pearl Bryant Hamilton, 94, of Appomattox, Va., passed away on April 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hal Flood Bryant and Clementine Day Bryant; and her brothers, Bernice Banton, Hal Bryant Jr., and Herman Bryant.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Hunt Patteson Hamilton; her sons, A. David Hamilton (Jeannie) of Blacksburg, and Daniel J. Hamilton (Caroline) of Lynchburg; stepsister, Sandra Franklin (Paul); her grandsons, Jeffrey H. Hamilton (Kerri) of Chicago, and Adam G. Hamilton (Melisa) of Richmond; sister-in-law, Lorraine Hamilton Torrence; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Born on November 17, 1927, in Buckingham County, Va., Pearl grew up in Appomattox County, and graduated from Appomattox High School. She worked in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. for the Social Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. After marrying in 1948, she and Hunt returned to the Hamilton farm in Appomattox. Pearl gave abundant love and support to her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, and her grandsons and their wives. She was a devoted friend to many and was widely known as a wonderful cook.

After her sons finished school, she volunteered to substitute in the high school cafeteria, which led to a 17-year tenure there.

She was a member of Mount Comfort United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to thank the many friends and extended family who have given love and support to Pearl and Hunt, and a special thank you to Centra Hospice for their compassionate care.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor John Flood will be held at Robinson Funeral Home, Appomattox on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Old Herman Cemetery, Rt. 24, Appomattox.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Apr
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Pearl was a beautiful lady inside and out. Always so very kind to everyone. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. Sincerely David and Yvonne Nash Carson



Yvonne Carson
Friend
April 5, 2022
Hunt and family, I am so sorry for you loss. Pearl was such a sweet and caring lady. She will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Linda Overton
Family
April 5, 2022
I am sorry to hear this news. My thoughts are with the Hamilton family.
Rinne Abbitt
April 5, 2022
Dear Hunt, David and Danny...
Please know my heart and love go out to each of you in the passing of dear Pearl. I have memories of Pearl from the days of 4-H Camp, School events for you Boys and the long time friendship of you Hunt and my Dad. Your 90th Celebration, seeing Pearl and you grocery shopping, seeing David @ Class Reunions, and of course Danny @ Aylors and about, I always quickly brought to mind
Beautiful Pearl and how she loved
her "boys". Love and Prayers to
Y'all.

Patsy S. Thomas
Patsy Thomas
Friend
April 5, 2022
Hunt and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Pearl was a sweet lady. She was our friend and neighbor. She will truly be missed. God bless each of you. With love and sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Neighbor
April 5, 2022
Hunt and the rest of the family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of great loss. Pearl was a lovely lady that I always enjoyed visiting with and she did a wonderful job working in the school cafeteria. I will not be able to attend the funeral due to illness but we will keep you in our prayers.
Bobby Waddell
Bobby Waddell
Friend
April 5, 2022
David, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. Pearl was a lovely lady and family friend. Working with my Mom in the cafeteria really showed your Mother's talent of being a wonderful cook!!! To this day, I still bake "Pearl's Pound Cake" !!! Let your Dad know he is in my thoughts and prayers. Wish I lived closer to Appomattox so I could attend the service, but know I am praying for the entire family !!!
Jane Richardson Barnwell
Friend
April 5, 2022
Pearl was a special Christian friend of ours who loved everyone especially Hunt, DavidandJennie, Dan and Caroline and proud of her grandson, Jefff and Adam and their spouses it was always delightful to see her and enjoy conversation. We are saddened for your loss. Your sadness of today will ripen into cherished and precious memories tomorrow
Gordon and JoAnne Martin
Friend
April 5, 2022
Hunt&family we are so sorry for your loss you are in our prayers
Linda Firth
Neighbor
April 5, 2022
Prayers for Mrs. Hamilton's loved ones. She was a special lady, and always so kind. She and Mr. Hamilton were a lovely couple, they set a high example for us all.
Susan Jones
April 5, 2022
Our sincere sympathy, love and prayers. Heaven received and angel and we are all touched to have known her. Wonderful memories to cherish in the hearts of many.
Ralph and Denise Totty
April 5, 2022
So sorry to hear of your loss. Pearl was a Christian lady who always had such a sweet smile. I know she will be missed by all who knew her. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
April 5, 2022
Praying for the family,Pearl was a sweet lady.
David Page
Friend
April 5, 2022
Very sorry for your loss. The Hamilton family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Doug and Sheila Webb
Acquaintance
April 5, 2022
