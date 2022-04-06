Pearl Bryant Hamilton
Pearl Bryant Hamilton, 94, of Appomattox, Va., passed away on April 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hal Flood Bryant and Clementine Day Bryant; and her brothers, Bernice Banton, Hal Bryant Jr., and Herman Bryant.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Hunt Patteson Hamilton; her sons, A. David Hamilton (Jeannie) of Blacksburg, and Daniel J. Hamilton (Caroline) of Lynchburg; stepsister, Sandra Franklin (Paul); her grandsons, Jeffrey H. Hamilton (Kerri) of Chicago, and Adam G. Hamilton (Melisa) of Richmond; sister-in-law, Lorraine Hamilton Torrence; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Born on November 17, 1927, in Buckingham County, Va., Pearl grew up in Appomattox County, and graduated from Appomattox High School. She worked in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. for the Social Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. After marrying in 1948, she and Hunt returned to the Hamilton farm in Appomattox. Pearl gave abundant love and support to her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, and her grandsons and their wives. She was a devoted friend to many and was widely known as a wonderful cook.
After her sons finished school, she volunteered to substitute in the high school cafeteria, which led to a 17-year tenure there.
She was a member of Mount Comfort United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and extended family who have given love and support to Pearl and Hunt, and a special thank you to Centra Hospice for their compassionate care.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor John Flood will be held at Robinson Funeral Home, Appomattox on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Old Herman Cemetery, Rt. 24, Appomattox.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 6, 2022.