Pearly Mae Turner
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA
Pearly Mae Turner

November 23, 1938 - March 16, 2021

Pearly Mae Turner, 82, of Shipman, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Charlottesville.

She was born on November 23, 1938, in Nelson County, the daughter of the late Bertha Wheeler.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Alease, Mildred, Miles, Flossie, and George.

Pearly was a devoted mother to her children as they were her life. She was also a beautiful aunt to her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her two daughters, Peggy Turner and Linda Turner; and one son, Larry Lee Turner.

A graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Montreal Baptist Church Cemetery in Shipman, with the Rev. James Rose officiating.

All Covid-19 precautions will be adhered to and masks will be required.

Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Montreal Baptist Church Cemetery
Shipman, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened to hear of the passing of your mother, Sister Turner. She was a wonderful person, an awesome mother, and a virtuous woman. May God comfort you all with His love. Please know that the MT HOPE church has you in our thoughts and prayers. God has and will continue to bless you all for your love and support to your mother.
Sharon Y. Carter (Shirl)
March 20, 2021
Pearly Mae was my cousin, but gave you encouragement the way an Aunt would give you. Her infectious laugh will truly be missed. Family, stay strong and keep your hands in God's hands. Love you!
Rod Wheeler
March 19, 2021
A special person no question In every way possible aunt Pearly Mae far from but never to far will be missed by many, strength and blessings to the family Love Tara and Shane
Tara Terwilliger
March 19, 2021
My deepest condolences for your lovely mother's transition to her heavenly home. Her beautiful spirit and compassionate soul will be missed by all who knew her.
Polly Gordon
March 18, 2021
Our condolences and prayers to the family at this difficult time.
Sonora MacAttram & Family
March 18, 2021
