Peggy Howard BlackwellPeggy Blackwell passed peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.Born in Lynchburg on November 26, 1935, the daughter of Hugh and Lillie Maude Howard, Peggy attended Phillips Business College and had a long career as a Claims Administrator with Nationwide Insurance.She loved spending time with friends and family, Virginia Tech football, country cooking, and loved her dogs, Otis and Jake.Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Lynn Beadles. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ben Blackwell; her son, Keith; daughter-in-Law, Mariellen; grandson, Nicholas; granddaughters, Rebecca, Emily, and Jessica; and great-grandson, Ezra Kit Hagy.The family held a private graveside ceremony on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Fort Hill Memorial Park and asked that in lieu of flowers donations could be made to the Centra Hospice.Whitten Timberlake Chapel assisted the family (434-239-0331).