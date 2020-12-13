Menu
Peggy Howard Blackwell
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Peggy Howard Blackwell

Peggy Blackwell passed peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Born in Lynchburg on November 26, 1935, the daughter of Hugh and Lillie Maude Howard, Peggy attended Phillips Business College and had a long career as a Claims Administrator with Nationwide Insurance.

She loved spending time with friends and family, Virginia Tech football, country cooking, and loved her dogs, Otis and Jake.

Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Lynn Beadles. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ben Blackwell; her son, Keith; daughter-in-Law, Mariellen; grandson, Nicholas; granddaughters, Rebecca, Emily, and Jessica; and great-grandson, Ezra Kit Hagy.

The family held a private graveside ceremony on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Fort Hill Memorial Park and asked that in lieu of flowers donations could be made to the Centra Hospice.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel assisted the family (434-239-0331).

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Peggy for many years at Nationwide. She was such a pleasant person to talk to. She always made me laugh. Keeping the family in prayer.
Doris Johnson
December 16, 2020
Peggy was a patient at the dental office I worked at. She was such a pleasant person. I always enjoyed seeing and chatting with her. Sorry for your loss.
Carolyn Sumpter
December 14, 2020
