Peggy Bennett Farmer
Peggy Bennett Farmer, 79, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Southside Community Hospital. She was the wife of the late Forrest "Buddy" Farmer.
Born in Pittsylvania County, on April 3, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Jimmy Bennett and Elizabeth Bennett. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Farmer; and three brothers, Jimmy Bennett, Clyde Bennett, and Steve Bennett.
She is survived by her children, Wanda Farmer and her significant other, Tony Tomlin, of Madison Heights, and Tony Farmer and his wife, Monica, of Big Island; a brother, Phillip Bennett; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Jeff Worley officiating. Burial will follow in Altavista Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and other times at the home of Sean and Cindy Hargis.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.