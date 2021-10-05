Menu
Peggy Bennett Farmer
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Peggy Bennett Farmer

Peggy Bennett Farmer, 79, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Southside Community Hospital. She was the wife of the late Forrest "Buddy" Farmer.

Born in Pittsylvania County, on April 3, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Jimmy Bennett and Elizabeth Bennett. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Farmer; and three brothers, Jimmy Bennett, Clyde Bennett, and Steve Bennett.

She is survived by her children, Wanda Farmer and her significant other, Tony Tomlin, of Madison Heights, and Tony Farmer and his wife, Monica, of Big Island; a brother, Phillip Bennett; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Jeff Worley officiating. Burial will follow in Altavista Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and other times at the home of Sean and Cindy Hargis.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Oct
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Oct
8
Burial
Altavista Memorial Park
VA
may she rest in peace
Dorothy R Mitchell
October 5, 2021
