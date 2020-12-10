Menu
Peggy Overacre Ferguson
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Peggy Overacre Ferguson

July 30, 1932 - December 4, 2020

Peggy Overacre Ferguson, a lifelong resident of Lynchburg until 2016 when she moved in with her son and family in Virginia Beach, where she quietly passed away in her sleep on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was 88 years old. Born in Lynchburg, on July 30, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Tessie Overacre. She married Royall B. Ferguson Jr. in 1949, who preceded her in death in 1975. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Dorothy "Dot" Overacre and her sister-in-law, Etta Walker.

Growing up, Peggy loved going to church and Sunday school at Rivermont Presbyterian Church where she was still a member. Another of her childhood loves was her Mexican Chihuahua, "Penny," who was her canine companion for 17 years. She worked as a bank teller for 25 years, serving at Bank of Virginia, First Federal Saving & Loan, and Central Fidelity Bank. Peggy retired from work after 10 years with Virginia Episcopal School. She volunteered for the Lynchburg Public Library and the libraries at Linkhorne Middle School and E. C. Glass High School. Peggy enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, telling jokes, ballroom dancing, sewing, reading, shopping at bargain stores, and looking forward to an afternoon cocktail.

Peggy is survived by her son, Royall B. Ferguson III and his wife, Elizabeth; and three grandchildren, Royall B. Ferguson IV, Alexander P. Ferguson, and Victor C. Ferguson.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Following the graveside service, family will receive friends at a reception in Peggy's honor hosted at Craddock Terry Hotel and Event Center.

Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Peggy I'll always remember you fondly. Sitting with my Mom and gossiping. She's been gone since 2001. I couldn't find you in her address book. Rest easy sweet Lady. Say hi to Mom and Daddy for me
Jeannie Monroe
December 10, 2020
