Peggy Marie Knowles Layne
Peggy Marie Knowles Layne, 93, of Lynchburg passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Mott Layne.
Born in Madison Heights in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harry Knowles Sr. and Nannie Knowles.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Layne and four siblings, Harry Knowles Jr., Edwin Knowles, Frances Brooks, and Thelma Fore.
She is survived by her children, Peggy Eagle and husband, Preston of Lynchburg, Dennis Layne and wife, Robin of Forest, and Leslie Layne and husband, David Tucker of Gladys; six grandchildren, Jason Baldwin, Shannon Andrews, Benjamin Layne, Jaime Layne, Tyler Layne, and Matthew Layne; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 13, 2022.