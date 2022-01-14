Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy Knowles Layne
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Peggy Knowles Layne

Peggy Marie Knowles Layne, 93, of Lynchburg passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Mott Layne.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Peggy , I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. Prayers and comfort to your family. God Bless you all
Lisa Eagle Leavitt
Family
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results