Peggy Knowles Layne
Peggy Marie Knowles Layne, 93, of Lynchburg passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Mott Layne.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.