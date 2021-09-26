Menu
Peggy Jackson Spinks
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Peggy Jackson Spinks

January 26, 1940 - September 21, 2021

Peggy Jackson Spinks, 81, widow of Jennings Bryan Spinks, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

She was born on January 26, 1940, to Hugh Beverley and Margree (Hancock) Jackson. Peggy enjoyed gardening, animals and reading. She loved antiquing and restoring furniture.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jennings Bryan Spinks; brothers, Michael and Hillman Jackson; and sister, Laura Jackson.

Surviving her are two sons, James Spinks (Kathy) of Maryland, and Hugh Spinks (Dorothy) of Waynesboro; brother, Hugh Jackson Jr. (Frances) of Lynchburg; sister-in-law, Pam Jackson of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Ashley Dugan (Josh), Garrett Spinks (Erika), Hannah Spinks, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
