Peggy Jackson Spinks
January 26, 1940 - September 21, 2021
Peggy Jackson Spinks, 81, widow of Jennings Bryan Spinks, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
She was born on January 26, 1940, to Hugh Beverley and Margree (Hancock) Jackson. Peggy enjoyed gardening, animals and reading. She loved antiquing and restoring furniture.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jennings Bryan Spinks; brothers, Michael and Hillman Jackson; and sister, Laura Jackson.
Surviving her are two sons, James Spinks (Kathy) of Maryland, and Hugh Spinks (Dorothy) of Waynesboro; brother, Hugh Jackson Jr. (Frances) of Lynchburg; sister-in-law, Pam Jackson of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Ashley Dugan (Josh), Garrett Spinks (Erika), Hannah Spinks, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.