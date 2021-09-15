Peggy Eloise Thompson
August 9, 1930 - September 13, 2021
Peggy Eloise Montgomery Thompson of Lynchburg passed away on the morning of Monday, September 13, 2021. She was born August 9, 1935, in rural Halifax County to Frank Edward and Evelyn Waller Montgomery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a special niece, Kimberly Anne Montgomery and a brother, Thomas O. Montgomery.
She was educated in the public schools graduating from Volens High School as valedictorian of her class in 1953. She entered Virginia Commercial College/Phillips Business College later that summer where she completed the Executive Secretarial Course. In September of 1954, she assumed duties at Employers Group, a position she held until May 1960 when she left for employment with Glamorgan Pipe and Foundry Co (now Griffin Pipe Products) and remained there until her retirement in 1995, thus completing 35 and a half years of service and forming many lasting and special friendships.
She was a faithful member of Heritage United Methodist Church serving in many areas including the Board of Trustees, Administrative Board, Kitchen Committee, Parsonage Committee, Lay Leadership Committee, and volunteer in the church office.
Peggy enjoyed simple pleasures—her home, yard, reading, and travel. A collector of cookbooks, she enjoyed cooking and delighted in sharing recipes with friends.
She will be remembered for the many lives she touched with her gracious manner, warm smile, and caring ways.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Lowell Winston (Jimmy) Thompson, whom she married in 1958; a niece, Teresa M. West and her husband, Carlton of Forest; a great-niece, Allison West, and many caring, special, and loving nieces and nephews of her Thompson family; along with many special friends, including Debra Berry and Carolyn Holofchak.
There will be a graveside service held at Virginia Memorial Park, Forest, Va., on Friday, September 17, at 11 a.m. A celebration of Peggy's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Friends wishing to make memorials are asked to consider Heritage United Methodist Church or a charity of their choice
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2021.